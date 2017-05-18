Photos: Adunni Ade Stuns In Bridal Outfit

Nigerian actress, Adunni Ade has released some stunning photos clad in bridal wear. The US born Nigerian actress and single mother stunned in the bridal shoot which she modeled for Chique. The shoot was themed ‘Urban Bride,’ a rather catchy theme which captured the essence of the photos. See photos below:

The post Photos: Adunni Ade Stuns In Bridal Outfit appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

