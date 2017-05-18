Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Adunni Ade Stuns In Bridal Outfit

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Fashion | 0 comments

Nigerian actress, Adunni Ade has released some stunning photos clad in bridal wear. The US born Nigerian actress and single mother stunned in the bridal shoot which she modeled for Chique. The shoot was themed ‘Urban Bride,’ a rather catchy theme which captured the essence of the photos. See photos below:

The post Photos: Adunni Ade Stuns In Bridal Outfit appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.