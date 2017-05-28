Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Ag President Yemi Osinbajo during the 2017 Democracy day Church service

Posted on May 28, 2017

AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 1. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja.
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 1. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo received by The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr Supo Ayokunle, during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja.
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 2. L-R; On arrival The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, DrAyokunle, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo received by The Speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara and wife, Gimbiya during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 3. On arrival Acting President Yemi Osinbajo received by The Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas and others during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja.
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 5&5B. On arrival Acting President Yemi Osinbajo received by The Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi and others during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 8A. L-R; Speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja

The post Photos: Ag President Yemi Osinbajo during the 2017 Democracy day Church service appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

