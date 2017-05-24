Photos: Ahmed Musa remarries after divorcing wife

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa has married the lady who allegedly brought to end his marriage.

Musa who returned to Abuja on Tuesday for the wedding is set to start a new life with his new bride identified as Juliet.

His divorced wife, Jamila is reportedly back in Kano state with their two children.

Recall that Musa was invited for questioning by police in England following a heated argument he had with Jamila. It has since been revealed that the argument was about the new girl, Juliet, who is now the new Mrs Ahmed Musa.

See wedding photos…

