Photos: Ambode, wife, Adeboye, Ashimolowo at Lagos @50 service

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd left); representative of the General Overseer, RCCG Worldwide & National Overseer, RCCG Nigeria, Pastor Joseph Obayemi (left); wife of General Overseer, RCCG Worldwide, Pastor Folu Adeboye (3rd left); wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (3rd right); Senior Pastor, Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo (2nd right) and Pastor (Mrs) Bisi Odesola (right) during the e Lagos@50 thanksgiving service for at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Sunday, May 28,
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right), with his wife, Bolanle (right); being presented with CAN Magazines by the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos, Apostle Alex Bamgbola (left) and Rev. Josiah Choms (2nd left) during the Lagos@50 thanksgiving service for at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

