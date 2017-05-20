Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Angry Igbo Women Protest Against Soldiers Who Disrupted Their Meeting In Abia State

Posted on May 20, 2017

There is tension in Abiriba, Abia state as some female members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have removed their cloths in protest. The women are reportedly protesting the disruption of an ongoing women conference of the pro-Biafran group’s by some soldiers. The women resisted and protested by removing their clothes and walking unclad …

The post Photos: Angry Igbo Women Protest Against Soldiers Who Disrupted Their Meeting In Abia State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

