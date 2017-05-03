Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: Asa Live In Lagos Encore 2017 Red Carpet

On Saturday, the 29th of April, the ballroom of the Eko Hotel and Suites opened up to fans of good music as the Asa “Live In Lagos” Encore Concert came to town.

The concert was hosted by media personality, Olisa Adibua and featured musical renditions from Aramide, Tay Iwar, Asa herself and more.

See some photos from the Red Carpet below.

Asa
Adeolisa Nwankwo

Asa

Asa
Bunmi Ojo
Asa
Dare Bono

Asa

Asa

Asa
Illrymz
Asa
Kelechi Amadi-Obi
Asa
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Asa

Asa

Asa

Asa
Omalicha
Asa
Tallulah Doherty

Asa

Asa

Asa
Aramide

Asa

Asa
Akah Nnani

Asa

Asa
Godwin Strings

Asa

Asa

Asa

Asa

Asa

Asa
Tec of SDC

Asa

Asa
Dotun Kayode
Asa
Cobhams Asuquo

Asa

Asa
Olisa Adibua

Asa

Asa
Eunice Omole

Asa

Asa

Asa
Jon Ogah
Asa
Kemi Lala Akindoju

Asa

Asa

Asa

Asa

Asa
Tay Iwar

Asa

Asa

Asa

 

All photos taken by Anazia Richy E.

