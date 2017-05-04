Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: Asa Live In Lagos Encore 2017

Did you miss the magical evening at the Eko Convention Centre with International soul singer, Asa ?

The celebrated singer held her second homecoming concert on the 29th of April at the Eko Convention Centre. Hosted by Olisa Adibua, Asa gave a scintillating performance as well as the supporting acts like Tay Iwar, Funbi, The Voice Nigeria winner Nonso Bassey, Aramide and Lindsey Abudei.

Asa performed hit songs like Eyo, Satan be Gone, Bed of Stone, Bibanke, Jailer and more. Delighted fans joined in a they sang along and danced along to every note.

See pictures below

Photo Credit: Kola Oshalusi for Insigna Media

