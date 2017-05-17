Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Australian singer Daniel Aranda in Kampala for charity concert.

Posted on May 17, 2017

By Stuart G-Khast

Australian singer Daniel Aranda is already in Kampala for a charity concert late this month.

The 20-year-old singer who arrived in the country on Monday will headline a charity concert dubbed “Daniel Aranda Live” whose proceeds will go to facilitating safe water collection points for children in Kyungu village in Mukono.

Slated for 27th at hotel Equatorial, there will also be performances from local singers Maurice Kirya, Bruno K, and Martha Mukisa among others.

Meanwhile, Daniel is reportedly recording a song with Maurice Kirya.

Here are some photos of Aranda in Kampala.

Daniel Aranda in Kampala

