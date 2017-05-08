Photos: Banky W and fiancee Adesua hold introduction ceremony

Following the announcement of their engagement on Tuesday, one which sent the internet rolling, Nigerian R&B singer and EME Boss, Banky W and his fiancee, Adesua Etomi have taken their relationship to the next level.

Recall that Banky W was reported to have proposed to the actress back in February before making the relationship public some days ago.

The celebrity couple looked stunning at their Introduction which was held on Saturday.

See photos below:

