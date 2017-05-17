Photos: BB Naija Ex-Housemates, Uriel, Kemen And Bassy Dine With Former Militant, Ateke Tom

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Uriel, Kemen and Bassey took time out to pay former militant leader, Ateke Tom a visit. The ex-housemates paid the courtesy visit to the former militant leader in the Niger Delta region. Photos from the visit at Ateke Tom’s mansion in Okirika, Rivers State has since surfaced online. See photos…

The post Photos: BB Naija Ex-Housemates, Uriel, Kemen And Bassy Dine With Former Militant, Ateke Tom appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

