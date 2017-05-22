Photos: Beyonce holds star-studded baby shower

The final stretch! Beyoncé, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, celebrated at a star-studded baby shower in Beverly Hills on Saturday, May 20.

The “Formation” singer, 35, celebrated her upcoming bundles of joy at a so-called “Carter Push Party,” which was attended by Jay Z, 47; their daughter, Blue Ivy, 5; pregnant tennis star Serena Williams; TV personality La La Anthony; and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, among others.

The 22-time Grammy winner put her growing baby bump on fully display at the party, wearing a barely there top and a flowing skirt.

The expectant mom shared pics from the celebration on her Instagram account on Sunday that showed her holding hands with her husband and smiling at him as he put his hands on her hips. Her sizable bump was decorated with an intricate temporary tattoo and she wore a huge headdress at the celebration.

The outdoor event was held under a huge tent and featured a seating area with orange floor pillows and patterned rugs.

Check out the photos below.

Source: Usmagazine.com

The post Photos: Beyonce holds star-studded baby shower appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

