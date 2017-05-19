Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Biafra women go topless, protest alleged molestation by soldiers in Abia

Ahead of the planned May 30th Biafra Day remembrance observation by supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB,  some Biafran women have gone topless and taken to the streets of Abia to protest an alleged intimidation and molestation from the Nigerian soldiers.

Pictures below show some of the women with just their braziers on while their chests and backs are bare to public view.

Biafra women protest alleged soldiers’ molestation
