Photos: Big Brother Naija Housemates Bisola, TTT, Kemen, others hang out

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

There was what seemed like a reunion as Big Brother Nigeria housemates Bisola and TTT were  pictured with other housemates including Uriel, Kemen and Bassey at the Cross Rivers at 50 ceremony that took place yesterday.

