Photos: Big Brother Naija Housemates Bisola, TTT, Kemen, others hang out
There was what seemed like a reunion as Big Brother Nigeria housemates Bisola and TTT were pictured with other housemates including Uriel, Kemen and Bassey at the Cross Rivers at 50 ceremony that took place yesterday.
Comments
