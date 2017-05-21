Photos: Brothers Become ‘Bridal Train’ To Make Their Sister’s Wedding Special

In a bid to make their sister’s wedding special, brothers to a bride, Rebecca, a computer Engineer who lacked girlfriends took on the role of shooting photos with her ahead of her wedding. The brothers who were donned in pink robes were seen having a wonderful time with their sister as the camera rolled on…

The post Photos: Brothers Become ‘Bridal Train’ To Make Their Sister’s Wedding Special appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

