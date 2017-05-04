PHOTOS: CBN Welcomes Yung L

Choc Boi Nation is proud to welcome Yung L to the family as the newest choc boi on the label. He would also play the role of creative director of CBN. CBN is committed to becoming a leading company in the industry & with the increasing demand from fans and music lovers; this led us […]

