Photos: Check out Beyonce’s African themed Push Through party

Beyoncé had her Push-Through party and every member of her family was in attendance. Husband, Jay Z, Mum, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Solange, Michelle Williams and a host of others. The Push Through party was African themed, with African drummers, people dressed in African outfits, Fela’s music blasting in one of the make shift huts etc. More …

