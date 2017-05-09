PHOTOS: Cocktails And Dresses 2017 Innovation Edition

The first edition of the year of Africa’s largest fashion industry event, Cocktails and Dresses tagged the Innovation edition took place on Sunday, May 7th 2017 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos.

The event, which had over 1,000 fashion enthusiasts, including designers, manufacturers, retailers, local & international press, celebrities and special guests in attendance was a full day of shopping, networking, wining, dining and more.

Check out some pictures from the Innovation edition below, and mark your calendars for the Entertainment edition slated for December 10th, 2017.

All pictures were taken by Anazia Richy E.

