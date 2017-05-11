PHOTOS: Continental Basketball League Players Arrive Lagos For Tournament Tip Off #CBLAfrica

The Continental Basketball league tips off on Friday, May 12th 2017 here in Lagos and preparations are on the final stretch now.

On Wednesday, May 10th, players representing some of the teams arrived in Lagos from different parts of the world.

Check out some pictures below

All pictures were taken by Anazia Richy E.

The Continental Basketball League starts on Friday, May 12 2017 and you can keep up with all the happenings on Social Media via @cbl_africa.

The tournament will take place in four cities across Africa namely, Lagos, Yaounde, Libreville and Abidjan. Teams taking part are Eko Kings, Lagos City Stars, and Lagos Warriors from Lagos, Libreville Izobe Dragons from Gabon, Abidjan Raiders from Abidjan and Yaoundé Giants from Cameroon.

Check out the tournament schedule below

