Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Continental Basketball League Tip-Off Game #CBLAfrica

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

The highly anticipated Continental Basketball League kicked off on Friday, May 12 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The tournament tagged #MayMadness involves 6 teams namely Lagos Warriors, Lagos City Stars, Eko Kings, Yaounde Giants, Izobe Dragons and Abidjan Raiders.

The tip off game of the tournament was between the Lagos Warriors and the Yaounde Giants and finished 104 – 66 in favor of the Giants.

Check out some pictures from the game below

Basketball
Lagos Warriors warming up before the game

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball
Yaounde Giants
Basketball
Lagos Warriors
Basketball
Fans during the national anthem

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball
Dancers entertaining the crowd during a time out

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball
CDQ performing during the halftime show

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball
Mohammed Saied of the Eko Kings grooving during the halftime show

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball
Final score.
Basketball
CDQ and Sound Sultan

Basketball

Basketball
Ian Godfrey Carter of the Yaounde Giants

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

Basketball

All pictures were taken by Anazia Richy E.

The post PHOTOS: Continental Basketball League Tip-Off Game #CBLAfrica appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.