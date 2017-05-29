Photos: Davido shows off his renovated mansion

Davido has shown off his renovated mansion and he can’t wait to move in.

“Can’t wait to move to the crib,” he captioned a shot of his home on Snapchat.

The ‘If’ singer has been giving updates on the renovation on Snapchat for a while now and it seems the house is almost complete.

Check out the photos below.

Source: Pulse.ng

The post Photos: Davido shows off his renovated mansion appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

