Photos: D’Banj welcomes his first child

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

D'Banj son Daniel Oyebanjo

Barely three days after a source close to D’banj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, disclosed to LIB that the couple is expecting their first child together, the music star has shared a very telling Instagram post.

The Koko Master shared a photo on Friday, May 26, of the hands of a newborn baby clutching his gold necklace, writing: “#KingDonCome The Christening of @danieldthird.”

#KingDonCome . The Christening of @danieldthird .

A post shared by D’banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on

He added, “I can’t really explain this feeling, but I’m so blessed to have you.”

According to earlier reports, D’banj has been in the US with his wife who was reportedly awaiting the birth of their baby.

Source: Pulse.ng

