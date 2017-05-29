Photos: D’Banj welcomes his first child

Barely three days after a source close to D’banj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, disclosed to LIB that the couple is expecting their first child together, the music star has shared a very telling Instagram post.

The Koko Master shared a photo on Friday, May 26, of the hands of a newborn baby clutching his gold necklace, writing: “#KingDonCome The Christening of @danieldthird.”

#KingDonCome . The Christening of @danieldthird . A post shared by D’banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on May 26, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

He added, “I can’t really explain this feeling, but I’m so blessed to have you.”

According to earlier reports, D’banj has been in the US with his wife who was reportedly awaiting the birth of their baby.

Source: Pulse.ng

The post Photos: D’Banj welcomes his first child appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

