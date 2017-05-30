Photos: Dro Hyve Impresses at the Kigali Fashion Week

By Staff Writer

UK based Uganda Rapper and designer Dro Hyve impressed at the recently concluded Kigali Fashion Week in Rwanda where he was invited to showcase his clothing line Gradious Clothing Range.

Dro who recently launched the clothing line in the UK at the Oxford Afro Culture show early this month, used this opportunity to extend the brand in the East African region and indeed it was a success as many were impressed with the clothes his models showcased. Here are some of the photos from the colorful event.

The post Photos: Dro Hyve Impresses at the Kigali Fashion Week appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

