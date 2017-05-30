Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Dro Hyve Impresses at the Kigali Fashion Week

Posted on May 30, 2017

By Staff Writer

UK based Uganda Rapper and designer Dro Hyve impressed at the recently concluded Kigali Fashion Week in Rwanda where he was invited to showcase his clothing line Gradious Clothing Range.

Dro who recently launched the clothing line in the UK at the Oxford Afro Culture show early this month, used this opportunity to extend the brand in the East African region and indeed it was a success as many were impressed with the clothes his models showcased. Here are some of the photos from the colorful event.

 

