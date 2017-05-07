Photos: Emir Sanusi Lamido visits 8-month old baby raped in Kano

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has visited 8-month-old Khadija Bashir who was raped by her mother’s husband’s friend in Kano. The Emir is pictured at the Teaching Hospital Kano with the lil baby.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

