Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Emir Sanusi Lamido visits 8-month old baby raped in Kano

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has visited 8-month-old Khadija Bashir who was raped by her mother’s husband’s friend in Kano. The Emir is pictured at the Teaching Hospital Kano with the lil baby.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.