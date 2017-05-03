Photos: FEC meetings presided over by Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over this week’s Wednesday meeting of the Federal Executive Council currently holding at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja as again President Muhammadu Buhari stayed away from the FEC.
From the left, Head of Service to the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita; the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 03/05/2017
inister, Abubakar Malami (l) and the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno discussing during the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 03/05/2017
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 03/05/2017
Cross section of Ministers offering opening prayers during the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council cahired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 03/05/2017
