Photos from BBA winner Efe’s thanksgiving service in Jos

Winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija, Efe Ejeba recently held a thanksgiving service at St. Louis Catholic Church, Jos, with family and friends to thank God for winning the reality TV show. The ‘Based on Belief’ crooner took to his Instagram page to share the photos from his thanksgiving service and wrote: ‘Just got …

The post Photos from BBA winner Efe’s thanksgiving service in Jos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

