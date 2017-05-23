Photos From Jukum And TIV Communities Clash In Benue This Morning

This morning, a report reached us that there is an ungoing community clash taking place between the Jukum speaking community & the TIV community. Body counts are already reported to be on the rise.

The Crises is coming barely over 24hrs the governor of Benue State, His Exclency, Samuel Ortom signed the anti-grazing bill meant to put a stop between the Fulani herdsmen & farmers of Benue State. More pictures and updates, click link below Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

