Photos From Victor Moses Wedding In London

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea and Super Eagles star, Victor Moses today got married to his long time partner in London today. The wedding comes a week after winning the Premier League with Chelsea and a day after receiving a red card in Chelsea’s FA Cup final 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

The couple, who exchanged marital vows in the front of few family members, friends and colleagues, already have two kids together, a five-year-old son Brentley and a two-year-old daughter Nyah.

Victor Moses with wife and kids as Chelsea celebrate Premier League title win…

Having managed to keep this family very private, not much is known about his wife but it is reported that Moses’ bride is an English woman of Nigerian descent.

Source; Pulse.ng

