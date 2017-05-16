Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: FUNAAB staff fry ‘akara’, students paste posters to celebrate suspension of VC ﻿

Following the judgement passed at an Ogun State High court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, which ordered that former Works Minister and Pro – Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe and the institution’s Vice – Chancellor, Prof. Olusola Oyewole be reminded in prison custody pending the perfection of the bail conditions, granted them, students and staff of the University have been in joyous mood.

According to viral photo on social media, it seems a staff fried akara for
the students, who disclosed how they felt about the judgment on placards.

The duo are facing charges bordering on conspiracy, stealing, fraudulent conversion as well as unathorised depositing in a fixed account of funds belonging to FUNAAB in which they pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

