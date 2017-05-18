Photos: Funke Akindele Grace May Edition Of ‘Meets Media’

Funke Akindele Grace May Edition Of ‘Meets Media’

It was another exciting evening of media practitioners monthly gathering last Sunday, May 7th at the emperor’s place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The hangout which creates an enabling environment for communication professionals to interact with themselves and other media houses attracted about 300 people from prints, online, TV and Radio.

The event hosted by Spice TV Ariyike Akinbobola saw Nollywood star, Funke Jenifa Akindele talk FGM lending her voice to the UNICEF campaign to end Female genital Mutilation #endcuttinggirls.

The highlight of the event includes Entertainment Mogul, Ibe Boco music business talk, Bovibes Entertainment and Pavian Cakes marked Cute Kimani birthday with a well designed cakes for take home!

Photos from the media hangout here:

