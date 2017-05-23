Photos: Gravity Omutujju critically ill, admitted in hospital.

By Stuart G-Khast

All is not well with Luga-flow rapper Gravity Omutujju.

News reaching our desk indicates that he has was this morning rushed to hospital after fainting at his home.

The Zuena singer is said to have returned from Mbale last night a very weak man following his performance at the Purple party over the weekend and kept complaining he was not feeling well.

He has been admitted and is on drip.

Check out the photos below:

We will keep you posted.

