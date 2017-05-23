Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Gravity Omutujju critically ill, admitted in hospital.

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

By Stuart G-Khast

All is not well with Luga-flow rapper Gravity Omutujju.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

News reaching our desk indicates that he has was this morning rushed to hospital after fainting at his home.

The Zuena singer is said to have returned from Mbale last night a very weak man following his performance at the Purple party over the weekend and kept complaining he was not feeling well.

He has been admitted and is on drip.

Check out the photos below:

Gravity Omutujju admitted in hospital

We will keep you posted.

The post Photos: Gravity Omutujju critically ill, admitted in hospital. appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.