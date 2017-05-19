Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Here’s what you missed at the New Age Fest in Jinja

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Photos, Uganda

By Stuart G-Khast

The New Age fest excited revelers in Jinja last weekend. The event which took place at Laftaz Lounge in Jinja town was graced several city entertainers.

Some of the artistes that performed at the event included; Fefe Bussi, Scooter, Nutty Neithan, Jazz Mavoko, and Spice Diana among others.

The emcee of the event was Vypa MC.

Here are some photos from the event.

