Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Horrifying Moment A Dangerous Sea Lion Drags Girl Underwater (Video

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A little girl was left traumatised after a sea lion grabbed her as she sat on the edge of a pier before dragging her underwater. The horrifying incident took place at the Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf in Richmond B.C., in Canada, as tourists watched the animal looking for fish. Footage shows people laughing as the sea …

The post Photos: Horrifying Moment A Dangerous Sea Lion Drags Girl Underwater (Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.