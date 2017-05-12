Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: IBB daughter’s wedding Fatiha

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

A beautiful occasion and an invitation quite honorable to attend as Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s daughter host many Nigerians today, her wedding day. See photos bellow.

Gen. Ibrahim Babangida welcoming Former President Goodluck Jonathan to the event.
From the left, Former Sokoto State Governor, Senator ALIYU Wammakko; Former Zamfara State Governor, ALHAJI Yerima and Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Salihu Ibrahim during the wedding fatiha.
Gen. Babangida welcoming the President, Heirs Foundation Mr. Tony Elumelu to the event.
The Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and son of Former Head of State, ALHAJI Mohammed Abacha (l) at the event.
The son of Former Head of State, ALHAJI Mohammed Abacha (l) and his wife, Mrs. Abacha arriving for the event.
The bridegroom, ALHAJI Auwal Lawal and Governor Ibrahim Dankwammbo of Gombe State with other guests in the mosque for the wedddng fatiha.
The bridegroom, ALHAJI Auwal Lawal and Governor Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe State of Gombe State with other guests in the mosque for the wedddng fatiha.
The Representative of the Bride’s family (2l) Gen. Garuba Wushishi and representative of the groom, Governor Ibrahim Dankwammbo of Gombe State (l) officially negotiating the traditional bride price on behalf of both families while othera watched in the mosque for the wedding fatiha.
Cross section of Islamic Clerics offering prayers durimgnthe wedding fatiha
From the left, Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Former Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State and Former Vice President Namadi Sambo during the reception.
From the left, Former Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State and Former Vice President Namadi Sambo during the reception.
From the left, Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Former Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State during the reception.
From the left, Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Former Vice President Namadi Sambo during the reception.
From the left, President Heirs Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu; Member of the Wedding Planning Committee, Mr. Kasim Afegbua and Editor Ovation, Michael Effiong at the event.

The post Photos: IBB daughter’s wedding Fatiha appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

