Photos: IBB’s Daughter Weds In Style, Bola Tinubu, Goodluck Jonathan, Others In Attendance

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

The daughter of a former head of state in the country, Ibrahim Babangida got married yesterday in Minna. The wedding ceremony between IBB’s daughter, Halimat Babangida and her heartrob, Auwal Abdullahi, a governorship aspirant held in Minna with several dignitaries in attendance. The wedding ceremony which witnessed the arrival of about 30 private jets at…

The post Photos: IBB's Daughter Weds In Style, Bola Tinubu, Goodluck Jonathan, Others In Attendance appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

