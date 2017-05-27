Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Inside Overcrowded Lagos NYSC Camp Where Corps Members Are Forced To Sleep On The Floor

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

A corps member and social media user has taken to the online space to decry the condition corps members are subjected to at the Lagos NYSC camp. The social media user identified as Aniebet disclosed in her message posted on social media that corps members are forced to sleep on the floor due to the…

The post Photos: Inside Overcrowded Lagos NYSC Camp Where Corps Members Are Forced To Sleep On The Floor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.