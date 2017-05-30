Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: IPOB’s sit-at-home order

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some elders and youths residents of Onitsha interacting with the four reporters from Associated Press AFP

Biafra Sit-at-Home Day: Pix show: Shops at the Popular Ikoku Spare Parts Market along Olu Obasanjo road in Port Harcourt Under Lock, in Observance of the IPOB’s Sit-at-Home Order Tuesday in Rivers State. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke
Biafra Sit-at-Home Day: Pix show: Shops at the Popular Ikoku Spare Parts Market along Olu Obasanjo road in Port Harcourt Under Lock, in Observance of the IPOB’s Sit-at-Home Order Tuesday in Rivers State. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

The post Photos: IPOB’s sit-at-home order appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.