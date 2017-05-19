Photos: Iyanya Goes Blonde

Mavins act, Iyanya has joined the list of Nigerian male artistes who decided to go blonde. The decision comes after the likes of YBNL boss, Olamide, Dr. SID, Wizkid, and some other artistes decided to go blonde. The singer flaunted his new look in new photos which surfaced online. See photos below:

