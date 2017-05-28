Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Jamie Foxx And His 7-year-old Daughter Spotted In His $2million Bugatti

Hollywood actor and singer, Jamie Foxx was spotted in his $2 million Bugatti sportscar with his daughter, Annalise Bishop. The duo was spotted in the luxury ride after they went out for dinner. The singer who just released a new movie zoomed off after the dinner with his 7-year-old daughter. See photos:

