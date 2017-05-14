Photos: Jesus shoots protruded anus back to place says TB Joshua Ministries

(Viewers’ Discretion)

TB Joshua Ministries posted the photos of one Mr. Friday said to have been healed of Anus Cancer

According to the post the Anus Cancer ‘started one day when he went out to look for a job as a driver and had to use the toilet.

‘Upon using it he started experiencing difficulty and then suddenly his anus protruded out of place.

‘The pain was so unbearable to the extend he was unable to sit or walk. When he consulted the doctors, they suggested to cut off the protruded anus.

‘He initially decided not to do the operation, but the severity of the pain made him appeal to his mother to return him to the hospital for the surgery.

‘Lying on the hospital floor in pain and agony, an elderly man noticed Mr. Friday’s horrible condition. The man told him about all the miraculous healings God was doing through Prophet T.B. Joshua and suggested that he go to The SCOAN for prayer.

‘Mr. Firday’s faith was lifted and he left the hospital and decided to seek solution at The SCOAN. In tears of pain, he cried out to Prophet T.B. Joshua to pray for him. Once the man of God prayed the prayer of faith in the name of Jesus, Mr. Friday felt a sensation in his stomach and he immediately knew that healing had taken place.

‘When He went home, he continued to minister to himself the Morning Water he received. All of a sudden, he found himself wanting to use the toilet, something he hadn’t done for a very long time.

‘The excretion almost filled up the toilet. Amazingly, his protruded anus shot back inside his body! Now Mr. Friday is able to sit, walk and run comfortably to the glory of God!

The post Photos: Jesus shoots protruded anus back to place says TB Joshua Ministries appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

