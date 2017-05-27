Photos: Lil Wayne’s Hot Daughter Graduates From High School

American rapper, Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter has graduated from High School and the proud father is needless to say very happy. The 34-year-old Young Money rapper took to his social media page to share the news. Lil Wayne connected with his baby mama and ex-wife, Toya Wright at the ceremony as they were all…

The post Photos: Lil Wayne’s Hot Daughter Graduates From High School appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

