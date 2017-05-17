PHOTOS: M.I Visits Roc Nation
Chocolate City Music CEO, Jude Abaga, a.k.a M.I visited Roc Nation family while in New York for some business activities. The Nigerian superstar rapper was seen with top executives Lenny Santiego -A&R to Jay-Z & Jason Kpana- head of Tidal. See photos below;
