Photos: Manchester United fans who got electrocuted in Cross River

No fewer than 9 persons watching the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and Anderlecht Football clubs died by electrocution at a viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State. One of the victims is 14-year-old Blessing Okon Udo, an ardent Manchester United fan. Tearfully narrating what happened, father of the deceased, Okon Udo said: …

The post Photos: Manchester United fans who got electrocuted in Cross River appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

