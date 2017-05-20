Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Meet Ex-US President, Barack Obama’s Doppelganger

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

A 43-year-old tour guide from Sal in Cape Verde has hit an unprecedented fame after tourists found him to look like the ex-US president, Barack Obama. The tour guide, Jose Oliveira, a father of five, bears an uncanny resemblance to the 44th US president and has since become a centre of attraction on his own…

The post Photos: Meet Ex-US President, Barack Obama’s Doppelganger appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.