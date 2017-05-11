Photos: MTV Shuga Season Five officially premieres in Uganda

By Our Reporter

MTV Shuga Season Five has landed from Down South to Uganda.

Season 5 of the TV drama series premiered in Uganda at an exclusive silent screening event that was held on Thursday evening at Sky Lounge.

The TV drama series that will be airing on NBS Television every Tuesday at 8pm, is a groundbreaking mass-media behaviour-change campaign that aims to improve the sexual and reproductive health of young people. It fuses sexual-health messaging with gripping storylines, exploring the issues of sexual relationships between young people.

The premiere was graced by Emmanuel Ikubese, the lead actor in the drama and Chidinma, a celebrated Nigerian artiste.

Speaking at the premiere, Emmanuel Ikubese noted that he is excited to be part of the drama series as it is positively impacting lives of the youth across the continent.

“We shot the 5th season in South Africa that is why its called ‘MTV Shuga: Down South,’” Ikubese said. “I love being part of Shuga because its a show that gives me as an individual the opportunity to pass a message to young people and that is one thing a lot of times we as actors do not really have the opportunity to do.”

“The TV show has been touching lives and a lot of young people have actually gotten the guts to get tested and even talk about their sexual health with family by just watching the show,” he added.

Sponsored by Reach A Uganda in partnership with MTV Staying Alive Foundation and Talent Africa among others, the event was crowned with performances from local music stars Geosteady and Ceaserous.

Here are some photos from the premiere:

