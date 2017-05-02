PHOTOS: Music Artiste Skales Covers The Latest Issue Of Vibe.ng Magazine

Skales “The Never Say Never Guy” has survived a rough childhood, a rougher beginning of his career, several cyber-attacks on his self-esteem and even a ghastly accident but non of these stopped him from being consistent with the hard work of releasing hit jams, proving why he is the Never Say Never Guy. Accompanied with super fresh photos, […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

