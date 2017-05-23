Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Nigerian Families Rock Aso Ebi To Celebrate Children’s Graduation In US

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Nigerians have once again set the internet space rolling after photos of two families surfaced online. The Nigerian families were seen in different matching outfits as they stepped out to celebrate their children’s graduation ceremony. The families who are Yoruba according to report have sparked the issue of promoting the African culture in diaspora. See…

The post Photos: Nigerian Families Rock Aso Ebi To Celebrate Children’s Graduation In US appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.