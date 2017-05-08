Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Nigerian Uber Drivers Stage Protest, Block Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigerian drivers with the popular ride hailing company, Uber, have staged a protest against the company. The protest staged by the drivers comes hot on the heels of the recent price reduction scheme embarked upon by the company. According to the protesting drivers, Uber’s move to reduce the fare charged on rides did not affect…

