Photos: Nigerian Uber Drivers Stage Protest, Block Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Nigerian drivers with the popular ride hailing company, Uber, have staged a protest against the company. The protest staged by the drivers comes hot on the heels of the recent price reduction scheme embarked upon by the company. According to the protesting drivers, Uber’s move to reduce the fare charged on rides did not affect…

The post Photos: Nigerian Uber Drivers Stage Protest, Block Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

