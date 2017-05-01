PHOTOS: Nnamdi Kanu Makes First Appearance In Public, Visits Fani-Kayode
Leader and agitator of the Indigenous People Of Biafra group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu made his first public appearance after his release from Kuje prison while paying a courtesy visit to Femi Fani-Kayode. The separatist leader paid the staunch critic of the Buhari administration a visit at his home in Abuja. The former APC chieftain who…
