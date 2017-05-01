Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Nnamdu Kanu meets Fani-Kayode

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Femi Fani-Kayode, Photos | 0 comments

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu who recently regained his freedom met with Femi Fani-Kayode today.

Photo credit: Adeyanuju Deji

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Photos: Nnamdu Kanu meets Fani-Kayode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.