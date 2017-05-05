Photos: Northern youths declare support for Magu
The Northern Youth Council, NYC, the umbrella body of all youth organisations in the northern part of Nigeria Thursday declared their support for the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, describing him and the agency as the “Best Anti-Corruption Agency in Africa”.
